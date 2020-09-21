Alton man seen with children at football game arrested on child sex charges

An Alton man is charged with enticing minors after school district staff in La Joya told police they saw the man with two children at a football game nearly a year ago, according to a complaint.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested Ricardo De La Rosa, who was born in 1976, on Friday and charged the man with knowingly enticing a minor using a computer and knowingly transferring obscene material to a minor by computer, records show.

Federal agents became involved in the investigation on Oct. 3, 2019, after the La Joya school district’s police department requested their assistance.

“Concerned LJ ISD staff members reported to LJ ISD PD that they had observed two minors with an adult male during a school football game. The adult male was later identified as Ricardo De La Rosa, and he was confirmed not to be related to the minors,” a criminal complaint states.

HSI special agents say in the charging document that they obtained on of the minor’s phones and saw images of a man matching De La Rosa’s description kissing one of the minors on the lips.

“HSI (special agents) observed screenshots of De La Rosa displaying his genitalia while on Facetime with the minors (the minors’ faces also appeared on the screenshots). HSI (special agents) also observed several chat messages between the minors and De La Rosa, in which De La Rosa stated to a minor ‘I love you,'” according to the criminal complaint.

Special agents knocked on De La Rosa’s door last Friday, read him his rights, which they say he waived, and interviewed the man.

“De La Rosa admitted during an interview to contacting two minors and exposing his genitalia using social media,” the complaint states. “De La Rosa admitted to having sexual contact with one minor. De La Rosa admitted to buying a ring for one of the minors.”

De La Rosa was scheduled for his first court appearance Monday morning, records show.