166 new virus cases over 3 days in Hidalgo Co.

Hidalgo County had 30 people die from COVID-19 related complications and 166 new cases of the virus.

The new cases and deaths are the total over three days as the county announced that the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department is returning to a five-day operation for the first time in months.

“For the first time since the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department began an active COVID-19 emergency operations center, the group has returned to a five-day a week operation,” a county news release read. “It operated seven days a week for several months, then moved to a six-day a week operation. Because it is now operating on a Monday-Friday schedule, Monday’s numbers reflect three days of activity.”

The new deaths raise that total to 1,540, and the new cases raise that tally to 30,743.

“Given that these numbers are for three days, I am encouraged,” county judge Richard F. Cortez said in the news release. “But we must remain mindful that any death from this disease is one too many. I offer my condolences to the family and friends of the 30 more family, friends and neighbors who died from this horrible disease.”

The number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 has increased slightly over the past three days. As of Monday there are 186 people in Hidalgo County hospitals with the virus, and 70 of those cases are in intensive care units.

Additionally, there were 117 people released from isolation on Monday, raising that total to 26,996. The total number of active cases in the county is 2,207.

There have been 156,147 COVID-19 tests in the county, and 125,134 of those tests came back negative.

Cameron County, who also didn’t report any case activity over Saturday and Sunday, announced 94 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, of which 56 were from Brownsville.

The new cases raise the total number of cases in the county to 22,499.

The county reported eight additional deaths in the county, raising that total to 877. The new deaths include four residents from Brownsville, one from Los Fresnos, two from Harlingen, and one from San Benito.

There have also been an additional 103 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 19,554.

Starr County announced that an additional 15 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are currently 594 active cases of the virus, and 2,948 people have recovered.

The county is also reporting that there have been a total of 154 COVID-19 related deaths.

Willacy County confirmed seven additional cases of COVID-19, raising that total to 1,172.

The new cases include two girls in their teens, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 40s, and two women and a man in their 60s.

There are currently 10 active cases in the county, and there have been 48 COVID-19 related deaths.