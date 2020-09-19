Tropical storm watch issued for coastal Cameron and Willacy counties

A tropical storm watch has been issued coastal Cameron and Willacy counties.

The National Weather Service reports Tropical Storm Beta is about 310 miles east of Brownsville or 310 miles east of Port Mansfield.

Beta’s winds are at 60 mph and the storm is moving north at about 8 mph.

The storm has continued to move towards the north-northeast tonight with little change in the intensity.

Beta is expected to slow in forward speed while making a west-northwestward turn later today with gradual strengthening into a hurricane by Sunday as it advances toward the middle Texas coast, the NWS reports.

The exact track and intensity remains uncertain and some impacts from Beta will be felt well outside of the cone of uncertainty.

Storm surge and coastal flooding will be a concern, especially to the north of Port Mansfield where 2 to 4 feet of inundation will be possible.

Across portions of Deep South Texas, especially the coastal areas, anticipate the potential for outer bands to produce locally heavy rainfall along with gusty winds to or in excess of tropical storm force.