A 6-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 5 p.m., a Hyundai passenger car was traveling east on FM 2812, approaching Buena Vista Drive. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Edinburg resident 15-year-old Jorge Bautista Jr.

According to the release, Bautista passed another vehicle on the right side of an improved shoulder that was attempting to turn onto Buena Vista Drive.

As a result, Bautista “took faulty evasive action by overcorrecting,” the release stated, followed by Bautista allegedly losing control of the car and causing it to travel in a side-skid towards the westbound lane of travel.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a Dodge pickup traveling west on FM 2812, struck Bautista’s car on its passenger side.

Bautista was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance due to the critical injuries sustained. The front seat passenger, Edinburg resident Alina Gamez de Bautista, 39, also sustained critical injuries and was transported to McAllen Medical Center.

The two rear seat passengers, 13-year-old Abraham Bautista and 6-year-old Andrea Bautista, were “not restrained,” according to DPS, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Although they didn’t sustain serious injuries, the release stated the driver and passengers of the Dodge pickup were transported, though the release does not specify which hospital.

When operating a vehicle, DPS urged the importance in using safety restraints and child safety seats.

“It is important that we monitor all passengers and ensure the safety of all passengers by wearing their safety belts or using a child safety seat system while riding in a motor vehicle,” the release stated.

As of Saturday, DPS troopers continue to investigate the fatal crash, the release read.