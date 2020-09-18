Virus cases falling; Judge urges continued vigilance

At a press conference today, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the county’s falling number of new COVID-19 cases is a good sign, but warned that it’s vital for residents to continue wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and observing other precautions to keep virus cases from surging again.

Cameron County Public Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said at the same press conference that daily new cases are averaging about 60 for the county. While a feared surge in cases related to Labor Day weekend has not materialized, it still could in the coming week, he said.

Castillo also reminded the public that now is the time to get flu shots, and that the same practices that have brought down the level of new COVID-19 cases are also valuable in presenting the spread of influenza.