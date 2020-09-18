TS Wilfred forms in Atlantic, next named storm will be Alpha

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic, using the last of the traditional names for tropical systems in a record setting Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 40 mph. Slight strengthening was possible during the day but weakening should start over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Wilfred was centered about 630 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 17 mph.

The storm comes amid a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic and “Wilfred” is the last name on the Hurricane Center’s list of storm names for the season.

“Get out the Greek alphabet,” the National Hurricane Center tweeted. After using up traditional storm names, meteorologists will now use Alpha, Beta and other Greek letters for future storms.

Meanwhile, TD 22 continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico. The depression is located 255 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The NHC predicts the TD 22 will become a tropical storm later today and could possibly become a hurricane or near hurricane strength on Sunday.