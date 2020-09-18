Tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico has potential to become a hurricane

Although there was little movement overnight by tropical depression No. 22 or TD 22, the National Weather Service in Brownsville reports it could become a tropical storm later today and has the potential to become a hurricane on Sunday.

TD 22 continues its slow movement towards the north-northeastward over the next few days , then turning westward this week.

The depression has winds of 35 mph and is heading north-northeast at 6 mph.

There is still uncertainty with regards to the exact track and intensity of TD 22, the NWS stated.

When TD22 becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Tropical Storm Wilfred, which will be the 21st named storm during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.