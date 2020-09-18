EDINBURG — The RGV FC Toros, the Rio Grande Valley’s USL Championship team and affiliate of the Houston Dynamo, have postponed Saturday’s home match against FC Tulsa due to positive COVID-19 test results within the organization’s covered persons list (player, coach, staff), the team announced Thursday.

It’s the third time this season and second consecutive home match RGV has been forced to postpone due to a positive COVID-19 test within the organization.

“Proceeding with an abundance of caution, the postponement comes after covered persons in the Rio Grande VAlley FC organization tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals have been immediately isolated at home and are in good spirits under the care of team physicians,” a news release from the USL Championship states.

The team also announced last Saturday’s home match against Austin Bold FC, which was also postponed due to a positive COVID-19 result, has been rescheduled for Sept. 30.

As for a makeup date for the match against FC Tulsa, RGV FC said the match will only be rescheduled and played after Oct. 3 if FC Tulsa’s playoff position is affected in Group D. FC Tulsa currently sits in second place in Group D and is on track to clinch a playoff berth, while RGV FC has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Toros (0-9-3, 3 points) are the only team of the 35 USL Championship teams yet to win a match this season.

H-E-B Park, the home field of RGV FC, has been planning to welcome fans back in limited fashion for the last two weeks, but the back-to-back postponements due to COVID-19 nixed those plans.

With two more home matches on the schedule this season, RGV FC still hopes to see fans back in the H-E-B Park stands in 2020. H-E-B Park, which seats a capacity of 9,735, plans to limit capacity to “less than 10% of the facility,” and is only offering seating options on the west side of the stadium.

RGV FC will be back in action Sept. 30 at H-E-B Park for a makeup game against Austin Bold FC, and Oct. 3 for a match against OKC Energy FC. Toros fans can purchase tickets online at www.RGVFC.com.

