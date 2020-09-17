The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 27-year-old Weslaco resident will be charged with manslaughter once he is released from the hospital in conjunction with a one-vehicle fatal crash Wednesday evening.

DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez identified the suspect as Gerardo Tamez III and identified the person who died as 24-year-old Weslaco resident Alex De La Rosa.

Olivarez says the crash happened at around 6:25 p.m. on Midway Road, south of Mile 5 North Road in Weslaco.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Saturn SUV was traveling north on Midway at an unsafe speed for the road conditions (caliche road),” Olivarez said in the release. “As a result the Saturn lost control and traveled in a side-skid striking a tree with its passenger side.”

Tamez is currently being treated at the McAllen Medical Center.