Low pressure system in Gulf could become either a tropical depression or storm today

The National Hurricane Center reports a low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 90 percent chance of becoming either a tropical depression or tropical storm later today.

The NHC reports upper-level winds are gradually becoming more conducive for development and, if this recent development trend continues, a tropical depression or a tropical storm could form later today.

The low is expected to meander over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next day or so before moving slowly northward to northeastward on Friday and Saturday.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon.