Feds accuse Border Patrol agent of civil rights violation

A Border Patrol agent has been charged with a federal misdemeanor over allegations she physically forced someone to delete recorded video of law enforcement activities.

The U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Texas filed a complaint against Adriana Gandarilla, charging her with the depriving of civil rights.

In a statement, Border Patrol says it’s aware of the charge.

“The United States Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector is aware of an allegation against a current Border Patrol agent regarding the deprivation of civil rights,” the statement reads. “CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the United States Border Patrol are fully cooperating with all investigators. For any further information, please contact the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.”

According to the misdemeanor complaint, on May 6, 2018, in La Joya, Gandarilla verbally commanded a person only identified as MP to stop recording law enforcement activities with her cellphone and physically forced MP to delete a recorded video of law enforcement activity by grabbing MP by her neck and arms and pushing MP against the front outside of her residence.

The complaint accuses Gandarilla of “willfully depriving M.P. of the rights, protected and secured by the U.S. Constitution, to record public officials engaged in the public discharge of their duties; to not be subjected to unreasonable seizure by a law enforcement officer; and to not be subjected to unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer.”

Federal prosecutors state in a news release that Gandarilla, a supervisor, is a senior Border Patrol agent with 19 years of experience.

She is scheduled to make her first appearance in federal court Friday morning, according to a news release.