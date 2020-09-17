Edinburg woman arrested on allegations of killing husband

Police say case was initially reported as suicide attempt

Edinburg police said Thursday afternoon they arrested a 35-year-old woman they accuse of killing her husband.

In a news release, police say Lucinda Diaz is charged with murder for the suspicious death of her husband, 31-year-old Craig Chastain.

“On September 5th, 2020 at approximately 9:28 p.m. Edinburg police responded to The Village apartments at 5228 S. Sugar Rd in reference to a reported suicide attempt,” police say.

Officers on scene said Chastain was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the news release.

“Diaz was escorted to the Edinburg police department where she voluntarily came to provide her account of what happened,” the news release states.

The autopsy, however, concluded that the gunshot wound was not consistent with a self-inflicted wound.

Diaz is charged with murder and received a $500,000 bond.

“The investigation is still pending,” the news release states. “No further information will be provided at this time.”