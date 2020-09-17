Cher sends video message of support to Hidalgo County

If Cher could turn back time, she might go back to the night in early March when she performed in Edinburg — a time when COVID-19 hadn’t yet killed more than 1,000 people and infected tens of thousands more in Hidalgo County.

The Goddess of Pop has offered her support for Hidalgo County as the battle against COVID-19 rages on.

In a video message shared via the county’s Twitter account, world-renowned Academy Award and Grammy winner Cher offered prayers for the county and reminded residents to continue practicing safety measures to combat the coronavirus.

“Hello dear Hidalgo, when I saw how hard COVID-19 has hit your community, I had to reach out and let you know you are in my prayers,” Cher said in the 35-second video clip. “We all must keep fighting and stay vigilant. We must wear masks for our friends, our family and our community. Wear gloves when necessary, and wash your hands diligently. We must remember to keep our distance and encourage one another when we are down not to lose our power.

“Dios te bendiga. God Bless you.”

The video came to fruition after Cher reached out to emergency management officials in California in an effort to help those battling the wildfires.

In turn, those officials reached out to emergency management officials in Texas who reached out to Eddie Olivarez, director of Hidalgo County Health and Human Services.

“Cher is a beloved treasure in our country and her desire to send prayers to Hidalgo County makes her more special to those of us in the Rio Grande Valley,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “I thank her for her blessings and I urge residents of Hidalgo County to listen to her message.”

Cher performed at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg on March 8 of this year, nine days before Cortez issued a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency on March 17.