UTRGV med school dean to step down, join faculty

Dr. John Krouse, the dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine, has announced he intends to step down from his administrative posts at the end of August 2021 and join the school’s faculty.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey announced the news in a letter sent to the university community Tuesday, commending Krouse for his work developing the UT Health RGV clinical enterprise and his efforts to push professional doctorates in pharmacy, physical therapy and podiatry through the approval process.

“We owe him a special debt of gratitude for his leadership as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bailey wrote. “His leadership in establishing testing sites, developing protocols for the health and safety of our campus and community, and in providing care for those who got the disease saved many lives. We have been very fortunate to have Dr. Krouse in a leadership role.”

Krouse joined the school of medicine about three years ago, after serving at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the senior associate dean for clinical affairs.

“It has been my great privilege and honor to work with everyone at UTRGV, and I wish all of our students, faculty and staff the very best,” he wrote in Bailey’s letter. “Over the next 12 months, I will work to support your success and the success of the university. I remain truly humbled by this wonderful opportunity.”

Bailey indicates in his email that the search for a new dean will begin in coming months.

Krouse is the second dean to lead the institution. He took over for interim dean Dr. Steven Lieberman, who filled the role after the exit of founding dean Dr. Francisco Fernandez stepped down in July 2016.

The search to find Krouse took half a year and was led by a 29-member committee, 13 of whom were university faculty and staff and 16 of whom were external members, including McAllen Mayor Jim Darling and DHR Health Board Chairman Dr. Carlos Cardenas.