RGV patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital selected to design Holiday cards

Three Driscoll Children’s Hospital patients from the Rio Grande Valley are among 12 that have been chosen to design holiday cards for the 2020 Holiday Card collection.

A card designed by Selena, 15, of San Benito is titled “Glitter Manger,” while a card designed by Shanelle, 13, of Mission is titled “Artistic Angel.” A card designed by 10-year-old Jessica, of Mission, is titled “Snownmen Snow Globe.”

The cards are now available for purchase from the Carousel Gift Shop on Driscoll’s website at: (www.driscollchildrens.org/holiday).

For this annual tradition, Driscoll patients from throughout South Texas drew pictures for 12 holiday cards, and a committee of community members selected the artwork to be used.

Other patients who had their artwork selected are:

>>Aiden, age 18 (Believe Ornament) – Kingsville

>>Kenzie, age 12 (Earth with Wings) – Corpus Christi

>>Lizeth, age 13 (Tree Rex) – Laredo

>>Elliot, age 9 (Gnome) – Ingleside

>>Ambur, age 15 (Holy Family) – Corpus Christi

>>Roman, age 5 (Joy to the World) – Corpus Christi

>>Cayson, age 7 (Purple Angel) – Ingleside

>>Maria, age 18 (Tree with Sequins) – Corpus Christi

>>Jase, age 7 (Tree with Blue Trunk) – Corpus Christi

Proceeds from sales of the cards will go toward the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship, which helps present and past oncology patients go to college. Some of the designs for the holiday cards also are made into T-shirts and ornaments.