Hidalgo County COVID-19 cases now surpass 30,000

What Hidalgo County termed as an “unexpected surge” has led to another COVID-19 milestone, with the county now exceeding 30,000 cases in the area.

Twenty more people were also confirmed to have died due to COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, bringing the death toll there to 1,470.

A person under 19 years of age was the youngest among those who died, according to a news release.

“I have been encouraged by the direction of the numbers this week, but this jump in the number of new cases is concerning,” Judge Cortez said. “The bottom line is we must remain diligent about the dangers of this virus. And we all should consider any additional deaths from this disease tragic. My condolences go out to the family and friends of these victims.”

The county also reported 325 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total there to 30,046. After cases had dropped to the double-digits Monday, the new tally Wednesday comes as a notable surge.

The release also confirmed that 263 people were released from isolation on Wednesday, leaving 2,090 active cases in the county.

So far, the county has reported 26,486 COVID-19 recoveries.

Additionally, there are currently 230 people fighting the virus in local hospitals, of which 84 are in intensive care units.

Ten deaths due to COVID-19 complications were confirmed in Cameron County on Wednesday, bringing the death toll there to 852.

Those who died include four Brownsville residents, two Port Isabel residents, three San Benito residents, and one Rio Hondo man.

The county also announced 54 new cases of the virus, bringing the total cases there to 22,276. Additionally, 206 people were reported to have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries in the county to 19,184.

Starr County officials reported 26 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which reflects data collected Tuesday, raising the total active cases there to 524.

They also confirmed that so far, 2,948 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

The death toll there stands at 153.

Neighboring Willacy County confirmed four new cases of the disease on Wednesday, bringing the total cases there to 1,162.

According to a news release, the new cases include a baby girl younger than 1 years old, a boy between 10 to 19 years old, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 70s.