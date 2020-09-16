All eyes watching the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico

All eyes are on a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf which the National Hurricane Center now says has a 70 percent likelihood of a tropical cyclone forming within the next five days.

Barry Goldsmith, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said this means a tropical depression would form at a minimum. For now, it is unknown where any center will form and actually track and where the worst impacts will be, he said.

In the meantime, multiple weather systems will affect the Rio Grande Valley and Deep South Texas over the next week. There’s a possibility for late morning through early evening showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

Slow moving cells or clusters could produce localized urban flooding each day.