DPS investigating fatal crash in Weslaco

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that resulted in one death Wednesday evening in Weslaco, according to spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez.

A crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. south of Mile 5 N Road, the vehicle, identified as a silver SUV, was traveling north on Midway at “an unsafe speed,” according to Olivarez.

The driver of the SUV “lost control and traveled in a passenger side skid and struck a tree with its passenger side panel,” Olivarez said.

The passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene, while the driver was taken to McAllen Medical Center, according to Olivarez.

The identities of those involved are pending next of kin notification, according to DPS.

Olivarez said the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.