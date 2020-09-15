Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal News Photo Gallery: Homeschool grows in distance-learning era Delcia Lopez - September 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Mio Cabeza during a home school lesson wth her children Josiah,18 and Esther,14 at their home on Monday,Sept.14,2020 in Edinburg.photo by Delcia Lopez/dlopez@themonitor.com Mio Cabeza gives some educational instructions to Julian,17, during a homeschooled session at their home on Monday,Sept.14,2020 in Edinburg.photo by Delcia Lopez/dlopez@themonitor.com Mio Cabeza teaches her children Josiah,18, Esther,14, Jordan,13 and Julian,17 at home on Monday,Sept.14,2020 in Edinburg.photo by Delcia Lopez/dlopez@themonitor.com Families across the region are a few weeks into virtual learning, but a growing number of local parents are deciding to take matters into their own hands by switching to homeschooling.photo by Delcia Lopez/dlopez@themonitor.com Classical Conversations is an international, faith-based homeschooling organization, and Mio Cabeza of Edinburg is the representative of the Rio Grande Valley’s chapter. Homeschooling families who join Classical Conversations, also known as CC, have access to education materials and programs, and are plugged into local groups that meet weekly for collective lessons.photo by Delcia Lopez/dlopez@themonitor.com Josiah,18 and Esther Cabeza,14, during a homeschool session at their home on Monday,Sept.14,2020 in Edinburg. photo by Delcia Lopez/dlopez@themonitor.com Jordan Cabeza,13, reads in the comfort of his room during a homeschool session on Monday,Sept.14,2020 in Edinburg. photo by Delcia Lopez/dlopez@themonitor.com Mio Cabeza homeschools her children on Monday,Sept.14,2020 in Edinburg.photo by Delcia Lopez/dlopez@themonitor.com Mio Cabeza, “What I am most concerned with is character, and I know for a fact that if I would not have stayed home with my children, I would not have the relationship I have with each of them now,” she said. “… Homeschooling is not only academics, homeschooling is a lot about character training.”photo by Delcia Lopez/dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge reopened Bomb threat shuts down Queen Isabella Causeway Hidalgo County officials spend $250K to safeguard elections COVID-19 claims 22 more lives in Hidalgo Co. Mission clinic owner, sister plead guilty to healthcare fraud