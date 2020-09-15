LETTERS: Misogyny in military; Book excerpt; Description questioned

Misogyny in military

There is a crisis in the ranks of our military so bad it warrants its own name — military sexual trauma. We are failing members of our military by refusing to address the rampant culture of misogyny in the military. We can’t keep pretending that this isn’t a problem. We can’t keep pretending that the system is working to protect survivors — it isn’t.

The system failed Vanessa Guillen and Elder Fernandes, and they aren’t the only ones.

Adding to the problem is societal messaging that victims are responsible for what happened to them and should be blamed. Victim blaming is wrong.

I read that Elder was moved for his protection. Why did he need to be moved when he wasn’t the problem? Was it that the perpetrator was higher ranking and in a place of authority?

These issues cannot and will not be solved by the military. The military has internal problems. We need our senators and representatives to do their jobs in addressing the crisis of military sexual trauma now.

There are many problems going on in our country at the moment, and it can be quite tough to prioritize the issues that need to be addressed. But if it is too hard to listen to those affected by this, resign or be voted out in November. We can’t pick our leaders in the military, but we can choose who we want to represent us in the House and Senate.

Right now, Sen. John Cornyn is failing to be the leader whom Texans and survivors need. Sen. Cornyn voted against Senate Bill 1752, the Military Justice Improvement Act of 2013, which would not allow commanding officers to make court-martial decisions of accused members.

We need more from Sen. Cornyn. How many tragedies might have been prevented with changes in legislation that Sen. Cornyn did not support?

We have a choice to make this November, and Sen. Cornyn has shown that he will not stand with survivors. We need a leader who will fight for all of us.

Beatriz Reynoso , USAF veteran MST survivor Harlingen

Book excerpt

In my continuing effort to remember and honor our Vietnam combat veterans, especially in view of the approaching Veterans Day in November, I would like to submit the following excerpt from my book, “All Expenses Paid.”

We saw: Pain and lots of blood.