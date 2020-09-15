Edinburg man indicted for fatal June shooting

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted an 18-year-old Edinburg man on a charge of murder in late August for shooting and killing a woman in late June.

Jonathan Mugia Salinas is accused of shooting 18-year-old Alysha Garza on June 22. She died two days later, according to her obituary.

The man had originally been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was indicted on Aug. 20 and is scheduled to be arraigned next Monday, records show.

The indictment accuses him of intentionally causing Garza’s death by shooting her.

He remains jailed on a $1 million bond.