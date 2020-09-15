289 more virus infections in RGV; 27 added to death toll

Hidalgo County announced Tuesday that 19 people died from COVID-19 and that an additional 202 people tested positive for the virus.

The new deaths include a man from Alton, a woman and two men from Edinburg, two women from McAllen, two women and a man from Mercedes, a woman and two men from Mission, a man and a woman from Pharr, two women and a man from Weslaco, and a woman from an undisclosed location.

“Each day we continue to lose more of our fellow county residents to this deadly virus. I send my deepest condolences to the families of these victims,” county judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “I remind you to practice social distancing and the use of facial coverings. COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected.”

The death toll in Hidalgo County is now 1,450, and the total number of confirmed cases is 29,721.

As of Tuesday, there are 229 people in hospitals, with 84 of them being in intensive care units. Additionally, there were 158 people released from isolation on Tuesday, raising that total to 26,223.

The number of net active cases in the county is 2,048.

There have been a total of 151,599 tests administered in the county, and 121,535 of those tests were negative.

Cameron County announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

The new deaths include a woman from Brownsville, four women and two men from Harlingen, and a woman from San Benito.

These deaths raise the total in the county to 842.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 22,222 confirmed cases in Cameron County.

Additionally, there were 316 people who recovered from the coronavirus, raising that total to 18,978.

Willacy County also confirmed 10 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases there to 1,158.

The new cases include two boys in their teens, a man in his 20s, a woman and a man in their 40s, two women in their 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s.

Starr County reported a total of seven people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases raise the number of active cases there to 498.

There have been a total of 146 COVID-19 related fatalities, and 2,948 individuals who have recovered.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, announced $8,198,735 in another round of federal grants for cities in the Rio Grande Valley.

This marks the third round of coronavirus recovery grants funded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the federal virus relief funds.

“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” Cornyn said in a news release. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in the Rio Grande Valley a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.”

The Valley’s $8,198,735 will be divided as follows: Hidalgo County will receive $3,322,168, Brownsville will receive $1,454,166, Edinburg will receive $563,938, Harlingen will receive $495,398, McAllen will receive $1,086,559, Pharr will receive $585,145, Mission will receive $514,625, and San Benito will receive $176,736.

In total, the state of Texas will be receiving $38,299,172 for state officials to use.