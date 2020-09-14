169 new cases, 13 more virus deaths in Cameron County

Cameron County announced 169 additional cases of COVID-19 and 13 more virus-related deaths Monday.

Three men from Brownsville, two women and a man from Harlingen, three women from La Feria and one woman and three men from San Benito are among the dead.

The death toll is now at 834 in the county while the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 22,152.

The county also reported that an additional 223 people recovered from the coronavirus, raising that total to 18,662.

Starr County reported a total of 35 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the days of Sep. 11 through Sep. 13.

The new cases raise the total number of active cases in the county to 491.

Starr County has a total of 2,948 people who have recovered from COVID-19, and 146 have died due to COVID-19.

Willacy County announced that there are no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases there remains at 1,148.