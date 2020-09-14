Mission’s Betancourt named to Texas Facilities Commission

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Eddy Betancourt of Mission to the Texas Facilities Commission.

Betancourt is the president of R&B General Construction Co. Inc., co-owner and president of National Tire and Wheel LLC, and a general retail partner manager for E2H Investments.

He is also a member of the McAllen Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors, as well as a member of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors and ENACTUS Advisory Board.

The Texas Facilities commission controls state buildings, grounds, or property and responsibility for maintenance, repair and construction of state buildings for the state.

Betancourt’s term is set to expire on Jan. 31, 2023.