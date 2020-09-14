LETTERS: Vote out violence; Dispose properly; Medical politics

Vote out violence

As we get closer to Nov. 3, tempers seem to rise on the political stage and even extend to the streets of our nation in a violent way. What is disheartening is that the violence is accepted by a political party and even encouraged as normal, and defended as a right.

How can that be? No one in this nation is given a right to break any law and not be accountable. And how is it that those who are voted into power like mayors and governors refuse to prosecute the lawbreakers, and yet they prosecute good citizens who defend themselves against these attackers?

We have become a leaderless nation where chaos and thugs dictate our lives and political leaders raise the white flag of surrender and give up in the hope of getting reelected this November. They fear losing the election if they prosecute those thugs who are burning and looting our cities.

Eventually people will get fed up and take the law in their own hands. Police will not exist, and instead tribalism will rule this nation.

It will never happen here? That’s what they said in Germany in the 1930s, and it did happen.

We are opening the door to dictatorship in America because we are too weak to be responsible to enforce our own laws.

This November we will determine whether America will continue on the right path or the road to self destruction. All is up to you the voter to decide, so make sure you come out and vote by the thousands to have your voice heard. You, the silent majority, will determine America’s fate this November. God bless you all.

Rafael Madrigal

Pharr

Dispose properly

If you think throwing trash on the side of streets is OK, you are wrong. Those who throw beer bottles onto people’s yards are ignorant.

Everybody pays for ignorant behavior. Just put a stupid plastic bag in your old car.

John Garza

McAllen

Medical politics