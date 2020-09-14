Edinburg ATM robbery suspects accused of stealing $600, attacking women

Edinburg police say two women accused of robbing people at the same ATM twice in a week made off with $600 in one attempt and left empty handed after the second.

Authorities arrested Ashanti Slater and Isis Wallace, both 18, on Aug. 30, the same day police say Wallace hit a woman several times during a robbery attempt.

During the first robbery at the Chase Bank ATM at 1801 W. University, a woman told police that she had withdrawn $600 when a woman in a black hoodie and black pants who was wearing a black gaiter-style mask approached her with something sliver in her hand that the woman believed was a gun, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She told police she handed over the money, fearing for her 13-year-old sister, stepson and son when the robbery happened at around 9:29 p.m. Aug. 24.

Investigators obtained neighborhood surveillance video that showed a silver or white Nissan Versa or Sentra leaving the area at a high rate of speed with its lights off around the time the woman told police she was robbed, authorities say.

The alleged victims in the second robbery weren’t as cooperative as in the first, according to police.

On Aug. 30, at around 11:15 p.m., police say Wallace assaulted a woman and stole her debit card.

This woman told police that she had withdrawn $60 when someone begain striking her with both hands through the driver side window of her vehicle, a probable cause affidavit states.

Her husband got out of the vehicle to defend his wife, police say.

“(The man) stated as he confronted the subject he heard a female’s voice stating they didn’t take the money,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police say Wallace then ran and the man gave chase until Slater picked Wallace up and fled the scene.

Authorities, however, caught up with the women this time after an officer pulled them over near McColl and University.

Investigators say Wallace implicated herself in taking a stack of $20 bills from the woman on Aug. 24.

“Ashanti waived her rights and implicated herself to be driving the car after dropping Isis at Chase Bank after having a feeling that Isis was going to try and steal money,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Both women remain jailed.

Slater is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and burglary of a vehicle. She received a total of $145,000 in bonds.

Wallace is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, possession of marijuana and burglary of a vehicle. She received $140,000 in bonds.