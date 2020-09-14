Abbott appoints McAllen’s Namboodiri to advisory committee on nursing facilities

Hari Namboodiri of McAllen is one of three individuals who Gov. Greg Abbott appointmented to the Nursing Facility Administrators Advisory Committee.

The governor announced the appointments of Melinda Mitchell Jones of Lubbok, Cathy Wilson of Austin, and Namboodiri for the committee on Thursday.

The committee provides the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services with recommendations for licensure sanctions and rule changes for the Nursing Facility Administrator Licensing Program.

Namboodiri is currently the executive director of Las Palmas Healthcare Center.

His resume includes being a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Health Care Association, president of the India Association of Rio Grande Valley, and serving on the Senior Citizen’s Advisory Board for the city of McAllen.

Namboodiri, Jones and Wilson’s terms are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025.