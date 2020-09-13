Rain in the forecast for today, rest of the week

You might want to get your Sunday errands done early today.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports there’s a 50% chance of thunderstorms today and a 60% chance of thunderstorms tonight.

The NWS reports the scattered showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall later this morning and this afternoon.

Minor flooding of low-lying and poorly draining areas is likely today and tonight especially with slow moving thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening.

The NWS reports there is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches of South Padre Island and Boca Chica beach today through tonight.

The rain chances continue through the rest of the week.

There’s an 80% chance of thunderstorms on Monday and a 60% chance of thunderstorms Monday night. There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

There’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday and a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.