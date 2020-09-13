MultimediaPhotosVida Photo Gallery: Edinburg ISD meals on wheels Joel Martinez - September 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Edinburg ISD bus driver make their way to a colonia to distribute meals on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Meals are distributed by Edinburg ISD workers at Magee Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A bus is park in a colonia as it distributes free WiFi to students on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in notth Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg ISD workers organize meal to be distributed in a colonia on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in north Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Homes in a colonia can be seen through a window on a bus on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in north Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Cafeteria worker Benita Rios cuts tomatos in a kitchen at Magee Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg ISD bus driver distributes meals in a neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in north Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg ISD bus driver Juan Herbia carries meals from his bus to waiting cars on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in north Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg ISD bus driver Juan Herdia hands school lunches to a residents with students in a colonia where the buses parked on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in north Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trio of RGV natives compete in ‘American Ninja Warrior’ on NBC Edinburg CISD repurposes buses, drivers to deliver meals, school supplies Photo Gallery: Edinburg census ice cream giveaway Teach for America RGV educator looks to focus on inclusive learning strategies SURFACE TREATMENT: Although subtle, a firm sense of feminine psyche permeates first Women’s Exhibition