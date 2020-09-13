LETTERS: Vulnerable taxpayers; After the fact; How has Trump helped minorities?; Ballot odyssey

Vulnerable taxpayers

Mr. Juan Del Bosque Jr.’s letter on Aug. 27 is spot-on, well written and accurate.

In a few words he described the many self-sacrificing, taxpaying citizens of the Rio Grande Valley, who historically have been helping “the most vulnerable” wholeheartedly, without ever expecting anything for themselves, much less demanding. They’ve done this without realizing they’re among the most vulnerable too.

They do this while still living under very adverse economic circumstances, with statistics of a $14,000 per capita income that still prevails in our nation’s local poorest counties along our southern border.

These honorable citizen taxpayers have continued paying their taxes, facing hikes every time some politicians decide for them, no questions asked.

The evidence of their sacrifices is obvious when we see them living in some of their very modest, dilapidating homes, and an increasing disrespect for their own human rights, while still serving the other “most vulnerable.”

These long tax-abused citizens are finally standing up against unscrupulous politicians scolding and punishing them publicly for no longer allowing these self-serving political power quests.

Imelda Coronado

Mission

After the fact

To my friend Juan Williams and to former Vice President Joe Biden, we all know exactly what we should have done when COVID-19 struck us. Monday-morning quarterbacking makes us all geniuses. Por favor!

José C. Coronado

Mission

How has Trump helped minorities?

I keep hearing from Trump and his loyalists that he has done more for minorities than any other U.S. president. Well, since I’m a minority I will ask one simple question: What has he done to help us, since he and his supporters keep saying it over and over again? Because unless that I’m blind or stupid, I as a minority fail to see anything of any sort to this claim.

Jesus Rodriguez

Elsa