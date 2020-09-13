LETTERS: Vulnerable taxpayers; After the fact; How has Trump helped minorities?; Ballot odyssey

Vulnerable taxpayers
Mr. Juan Del Bosque Jr.’s letter on Aug. 27 is spot-on, well written and accurate.
In a few words he described the many self-sacrificing, taxpaying citizens of the Rio Grande Valley, who historically have been helping “the most vulnerable” wholeheartedly, without ever expecting anything for themselves, much less demanding. They’ve done this without realizing they’re among the most vulnerable too.
They do this while still living under very adverse economic circumstances, with statistics of a $14,000 per capita income that still prevails in our nation’s local poorest counties along our southern border.
These honorable citizen taxpayers have continued paying their taxes, facing hikes every time some politicians decide for them, no questions asked.
The evidence of their sacrifices is obvious when we see them living in some of their very modest, dilapidating homes, and an increasing disrespect for their own human rights, while still serving the other “most vulnerable.”
These long tax-abused citizens are finally standing up against unscrupulous politicians scolding and punishing them publicly for no longer allowing these self-serving political power quests.
Imelda Coronado
Mission
After the fact
To my friend Juan Williams and to former Vice President Joe Biden, we all know exactly what we should have done when COVID-19 struck us. Monday-morning quarterbacking makes us all geniuses. Por favor!
José C. Coronado
Mission
How has Trump helped minorities?
I keep hearing from Trump and his loyalists that he has done more for minorities than any other U.S. president. Well, since I’m a minority I will ask one simple question: What has he done to help us, since he and his supporters keep saying it over and over again? Because unless that I’m blind or stupid, I as a minority fail to see anything of any sort to this claim.
Jesus Rodriguez
Elsa
Ballot odyssey
As we approach this year’s election, there is a lot of discussion about voting integrity and voter suppression. I want to share an actual experience about voting by mail.
My wife and I mailed separate applications requesting absentee ballots for the runoff elections in July from another state to the Hidalgo County Elections Office.
After about three weeks, I called the elections office only to discover that the forms were never received.
I spoke to a very nice person who conducted a number of searches of their systems to confirm that they were not received.
I asked her to send me new applications to the address where I could receive mail. She graciously gave me her name and extension number. I received the second set of applications in several days.
My wife and I immediately completed the applications and separately returned them. In a week, I contacted the person at the elections office and she indicated that the applications had been received. We received our absentee ballots and voted.
Now you have to ask yourself: What happened to the original applications? Was it voter suppression, incompetence or both? Had I not thought to follow up and ask questions, we would not have been able to vote.
Fortunately, we will be in McAllen in November and will vote in person.
John Della Maggiora
McAllen