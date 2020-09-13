Ex-felon scheduled for bond hearing in gun case

Man was pulled over during investigation of drugs

A man is set to appear before a court via video conference for a bond hearing related to his gun-related federal charge, records show.

Jason Eric Cavazos, 42, could be released if a court determines he qualifies for release and if government prosecutors don’t oppose his release pending a jury trial scheduled for next month.

At the end of August, Cavazos pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful transport of firearms after he was found in possession of a handgun after he was pulled over on July 31 as part of a criminal drug investigation, the complaint against Cavazos states.

“While conducting surveillance, Edinburg (police) conducted a traffic stop on a silver Hyundai Elantra for failure to drive in a single lane,” the document states. “Cavazos was acting abnormally nervous and law enforcement asked him to step out of the vehicle and conducted a ‘pat down’ of Cavazos.”

During the search, the officer discovered the Edinburg native was in possession of a .380 caliber handgun.

Cavazos admitted to the police officer that he did not have a license to carry this particular handgun.

“… Cavazos admitted that he did not possess a concealed firearms permit, and further stated he was a convicted felon,” the document states.

According to Hidalgo County criminal records, Cavazos was convicted in April 2019 in connection with felony drug charges after police found him in possession of less than a gram of cocaine.

Cavazos pleaded guilty to the offense. In lieu of jail time, Cavazos was ordered by the court to serve three years deferred probation.

The 42-year-old Edinburg man made his initial appearance on Aug. 3.

Cavazos, who is expected to face a jury trial in October, could receive a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if found guilty.