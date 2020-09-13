28 more virus deaths in Hidalgo Co.

Hidalgo County reported 28 deaths related to COVID-19 and 111 new positive cases of the virus on Sunday, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release.

“I decided to lift the county’s Shelter at Home mandate when new safety orders go into effect one minute after midnight tonight, with added safety measures for our Winter Texan guests arriving in the county,” Cortez said in the release. “But these numbers should offer a warning that this deadly disease hasn’t gone away and we should all continue to exercise caution when leaving our homes.”

On Saturday, Cortez lifted Hidalgo County’s shelter at home order and implemented new protections for the arrival of Winter Texans. The new order will go in effect on Monday.

The youngest among the 28 reported deaths were individuals in their 40s, ranging to elders in their 70s.

The death toll in Hidalgo County is now at 1,409.

Following Sunday’s report, the total number of known positive cases in the county is now at 29,446. The county has conducted 148,999 COVID-19 tests, with 119,163 results returning negative.

There are 349 individuals being treated in area hospitals, with 94 of them in intensive care units.

Additionally, Hidalgo County reported 94 individuals were released from isolation Sunday, raising the total number of those released from isolation to 25,977.

___

Read Hidalgo County’s new order here: Hidalgo County Emergency Order 20-014