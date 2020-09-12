Woman, child killed in ‘major auto crash’ in San Benito

A child is one of two people killed in a car crash in San Benito on Saturday, according to a news release.

The victims were a 53-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child who died as a result of their injuries from the crash.

According to the release, the identities of the victims are being withheld at this time “out of respect to the family and members involved.”

San Benito police responded to a “major auto crash involving one vehicle” Saturday at about 11:26 a.m. on the southbound lane on Expressway 83, near the Sam Houston exit ramp, and found a silver Ford Expedition with six individuals inside.

Once EMS arrived, all the individuals were transported to a local hospital where the two victims died from the injuries, the release said.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash remains under investigation by the department’s patrol, criminal investigation and crash divisions.