An 18-year-old Alamo man accused of gunning down a man in January and dumping the 19-year-old’s body by a sugar cane field is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with murder.

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Carlos Julian Contreras on Aug. 6 on a charge of murder, accusing the man of shooting and killing 19-year-old Genero Isaiah “Izzy” Castillo on Jan. 14.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said previously that Contreras, who was 17 when he was arrested, admitted to picking up Castillo and driving him to Donna Lakes with a man named George, who investigators say doesn’t exist.

“In the immediate area of the crime scene, investigators were able to locate tire tracks, indicating a vehicle had just left the location, and multiple .40 caliber bullet casings,” Guerra said.

Authorities say Contreras drove a white Ford truck where investigators found a blood-stained napkin and multiple bullet casings.

The investigation determined that Castillo had problems with Contreras, according to Guerra.

As for the alleged motive, a probable cause affidavit says Contreras was looking for a gun “to ‘take out’ Izzy and Reggie before they took him out.”

Guerra also alleged during a news conference that Contreras and Castillo were involved in a criminal enterprise, though Guerra has provided no details on the allegations, and the probable cause affidavit did not either.

Contreras is charged separately for possession of oxycodone.

The man bailed out of jail on a $200,000 bond on Feb. 29, records show.