SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Residents and visitors venturing to this coastal city will spot many works of art that showcase local artists’ creativity and feature the beauty of the area.

The City of South Padre Island debuted its sixth sea turtle in its Sea Turtle Art Trail this week in front of the SPI Community Center.

Painted by Chelsea Fedigan, the shell of the colorful sculpture features an imaginative half-mermaid, half-dachshund, along with other dachshunds. The base of the turtle consists of coral and other sea life designs.

According to SPI Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) personnel, Fedigan’s artwork is a reflection of the whimsical style she’s developed over the years in South Texas and Hawaii.

“Since I have been lucky enough to live near the beach most of my life, my artwork reflects the vibrant and tropical colors of my environment,” Fedigan stated in a press release. “My inspiration for my sea turtle was my love for dogs and the ocean. I brought my vision to life using paint as my medium.”

According to the press release, Fedigan works in several mediums, but her true passion is painting.

Fedigan graduated from the Art Institute of Houston with an associate’s degree in computer animation, which has infused her painting style with a comic flair.

She continued her education at the University of Texas at Brownsville and earned a bachelor’s degree in studio art.

“As dog lovers, we enjoy seeing this turtle combine our love of Island life with an imaginative take on our canine companions,” SPI CVB Director Ed Caum stated. “We predict that this will be a popular stop on the Art Trail.”

Other turtles in the art trail can be found at the Sea Ranch restaurant, Multimodal Center, Beach Park waterpark, Sea Turtle, Inc. and SPI Chamber of Commerce.

According to the press release, all of the turtles on the art trail are arranged for ease of both social distancing and taking selfies.

For more information about the Sea Turtle Art Trail, visit www.sopadre.com.