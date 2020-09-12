Flash Briefing-NewsLocal Photo Gallery: Kickoff during COVID Delcia Lopez - September 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt The South Texas sunset silhouettes a school employee during a varsity football team scrimmage on Friday, Sept., 12, 2020 in Falfurrias, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Falfurrias football player Anthony Carabantes wears a plastic shield inside his helmet during a scrimmage on Friday, Sept., 12, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com PJ Hernandez ready to play during a scrimmage on Friday, Sept., 12, 2020 in Falfurrias, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Jesse Sosa checks the temperature of Julian Moreno before the start of a football scrimmage on Friday, Sept., 12, 2020 in Falfurrias, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Blue tape marks the bleachers at Falfurrias Stadium for social distancing during a scrimmage on Friday, Sept., 12, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Falfurrias football player tries on his helmet equipped with a plastic sheild on Friday, Sept., 12, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A Falfurrias football player carries a kicking net to the field on Friday, Sept., 12, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Wearing their neck gators and plastic shields, Mateo Briseo and PJ Hernandez get ready for a scrimmage on Friday,Sept.12,2020.photo by Delcia Lopez/dlopez@themonitor.com The South Texas sun sets on the field during a Falfurrias football scrimmage on Friday, Sept., 12, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hidalgo County lifts shelter at home order Ceremony held to honor those killed in 9/11 attacks Former Pharr police chief alleges whistleblowing led to demotion Tropical systems could develop in Gulf Unemployed Texans will no longer receive extra $300 in weekly payments