Valley reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths

Throughout the Rio Grande Valley, county officials reported 37 more COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

Hidalgo County officials reported 26 residents died from complications related to the coronavirus disease for a total of 1,381 COVID-19 deaths.

Additionally, there were 126 newly confirmed infections, according to a news release issued Friday. That brings their total cases to 29,335 and, of those, 2,071 are active.

“I’m generally encouraged by the trend reflected in these numbers, but I’m equally mindful that this virus is still out there and still very dangerous,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the release. “I send my condolences to the friends and family of the 26 who died and my prayers for those fighting this dreadful disease.”

Eleven more Cameron County residents died from COVID-19-related causes, the county announced Friday.

The deceased included individuals who ranged in age from 50 to 89 years old, and their deaths brought the county’s total number of coronavirus fatalities to 821.

The county also reported another 40 individuals tested positive for the disease. Among those residents, more than 20 were under the age of 40 and two were under the age of 9.

These newly confirmed cases raises the total to 21,983 cases in the county, but only 3,545 are currently active, according to public health officials.