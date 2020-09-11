The RGV FC Toros were set to welcome fans back to H-E-B Park Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the U.S. and caused multiple sports leagues to shut down.

Those fans will have to wait a little longer as RGV FC announced it has postponed its Saturday match against Austin Bold FC due to a person within RGV FC’s covered persons list (players, coaches, staff) testing positive for COVID-19.

From the RGV FC news release:

“Rio Grande Valley FC announced today that its previously scheduled match against Austin Bold FC has been postponed.

The decision to postpone the match has been made out of an abundance of caution following one of the club’s covered persons testing positive for COVID-19. The individual has been immediately isolated at home, is recovering in good spirits under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts from DHR, and all league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed.

“Though we can’t wait to play with our fans in the stands again, the health and safety of our team, and all parties involved, is our first priority,” says Ron Patel, President of the RGV FC Toros.

The club would like to thank all of the community leaders, advocates, and medical staff in our community that continue to be on the front lines throughout this pandemic.

A rescheduled date for the match will be announced as soon as it is available.”

It’s the second time this season RGV FC has been forced to postpone a match due to a positive COVID-19 test within it’s covered persons. The Toros had to push back a game against San Antonio FC two days on July 17.