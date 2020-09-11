Edinburg man accused of kicking woman’s dog, exposing himself

McAllen police arrested a 41-year-old Edinburg resident on Tuesday who they say kicked a woman’s dog and then exposed his genitals to the woman.

Authorities charged Jaime Villarreal Cantu with indecent exposure and animal cruelty. The man remained jailed as of Friday afternoon on a total of $8,000 in bonds.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman was taking her dog to Coco’s Dog Salon in McAllen. As she was walking toward the groomer, she told police Cantu, whom she didn’t know, kicked her dog, causing it yelp, police say.

The woman told Cantu he shouldn’t be doing that, which upset the man, according to the probable cause affidaivt.

After dropping off her dog, she told police she walked toward her boyfriend’s truck when Cantu, who now had a beer in his hand, ran toward the truck, police say.

“As they were driving away, (the woman) looked back and claimed she saw the male drop his shorts (exposing his penis in a reckless manner), and began to stroke his penis in an up and down motion,” the probable cause affidavit states.

The woman told police that he then picked up his shorts and walked away, authorities say.

Police didn’t immediately find the man until the woman returned a few hours later to pick up her dog.

She ended up calling McAllen police again to report she saw Cantu again, according to the charging document.

This time police found Cantu, who they say the woman identified as the man who kicked her dog and exposed himself, the probable cause affidavit states.