Ceremony held to honor those killed in 9/11 attacks

U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporarily closed Veterans Bridge in Brownsville this morning to host an 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

The bridge was closed at 7 a.m. as CBP, and other law enforcement agencies held a ceremony honoring those killed in the terrorist attacks.

It was 19 years ago today that four organized terrorist attacks against the United States left over 2,977 dead and 25,000 injured. Four airplanes were hijacked by 19 al Qaeda terrorists shortly after take off.

Two planes crashed into the North and South towers at the World Trade Center in New York. Another crashed into the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a fourth into Stonycreek Township Pennsylvania.

It was the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil.