Valley reports 34 virus deaths 

Hidalgo County reported 21 virus deaths on Thursday, while neighboring Cameron County reported 13.

Hidalgo County’s death toll is now 1,355.

“Hidalgo County shares heartfelt condolences with the 21 families who have lost a loved one today,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “We have to do our part and stay home unless we absolutely need to leave for an essential activity. The safety and well-being of you and your loved ones is of the utmost importance.”

County officials also announced 127 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases reported there to 29,209.

Additionally, 110 individuals were released from isolation on Thursday, leaving 2,108 active cases in the county. So far, the county has reported 25,746 virus recoveries.

There are currently 269 people fighting the virus in local hospitals, of which 92 are in intensive care units, according to the news release.

Cameron County also confirmed 13 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, along with 60 new cases of the virus.

The death toll there is now 810, and the total number of cases reported there stands at 21,943, according to a news release.

Ten of the reported deaths were Brownsville residents, according to county officials.

Also on Thursday, 252 individuals were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries there to 18,203.

Starr County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total active cases there to 562, according to county officials.

So far, 2,822 individuals have recovered from the virus in the county. The death toll there stands at 145.

Willacy County confirmed two new cases of the virus on Thursday: a man in his 50s and woman in her 70s, according to a news release.

The total number of cases there is now 1,147.