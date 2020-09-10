Tropical systems could develop in Gulf

Just as the Atlantic Hurricane Season reaches its peak, forecasters are watching a couple of tropical systems that could develop into something much more in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center says it is monitoring two areas of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico and the tropics, although they say it is too early to know whether they will have any impact on deep South Texas.

The first system is the closest – located in an area in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and it has a 20% chance of development in the western Gulf over the next five days. Hurricane forecasters say the tropical wave is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is predicted to move west and then southwest over the northern and western gulf through early next week.

Another disturbance is just east of the Bahamas and that storm has a 40% of development in the eastern Gulf over the next five days. That system is forecast to move westward, crossing the Bahamas and Florida on Friday and moving into the Gulf over the weekend. It could form into a tropical depression early next week.

NHC forecasters are also watching Tropical Storm Paulette, Tropical Storm Rene and two other developments in the Atlantic Ocean.