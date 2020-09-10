Former DEA officer arrested for alleged cocaine possession in McAllen

The United States Attorneys Office, Southern District of Texas, announced the arrest of a 31-year-old Louisiana officer and former federal task force officer on cocaine trafficking charges.

Johnny Jacob Domingue, of Maurepas, Louisiana, was arrested in McAllen and charged with possession and intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, according to an agency news release.

Domingue is scheduled to make his first appearance Thursday morning.

Authorities allege that in late July and through September, Domingue negotiated the purchase of four kilograms of cocaine for $100,000. He’s accused of negotiating the transportation of another 4 kilos as well.

The release states that Domingue allegedly traveled to Edinburg to pick up a vehicle loaded with 8 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a secret apartment.