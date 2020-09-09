Edinburg police say a 27-year-old man shot another man in the legs six times while they were drinking at a house, municipal court documents show.

Police arrested Michael Anthony Elizondo on Aug. 27 and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains jailed on a $75,000 bond, records show.

The shooting occurred at a residence in the area of Rogers and Jackson roads at about 5 p.m.

The investigation began after police responded to the Edinburg Regional Hospital emergency room in reference to a man with a gunshot wound.

That man told investigators he was at a friend’s house drinking with Elizondo.

“(The man) will testify Michael was (the resident’s) friend who told him he could beat him up. (The man) said Michael then shot him with a brown rifle,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Hospital staff told police the man had four bullet wounds to his right leg and two bullet wounds to his left leg.

According to police, witnesses corroborated the story and Elizondo confessed.