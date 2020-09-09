McAllen police officer shoots suspect who hit other officer with car

The Pharr Police Department says a burglary suspect hit a plain-clothed McAllen Police Department officer with a car as the officer tried to serve a burglary warrant.

“(McAllen) officers identified the suspect at 2600 South Cage and made contact. While making contact with the suspect, the suspect fled in his vehicle, striking the plain-clothes officer,” said Pharr police spokesman Michael Mendoza. “A second plain-clothes officer then fired multiple times at the suspect vehicle striking the suspect at least once.”

The suspect drove behind a Dollar General into a wooded area where he was caught after a foot pursuit, Mendoza said.

“No bystanders were injured during this incident,” Mendoza said. “Both the suspect and a plain clothes investigator were transported to local hospitals for treatment.”

Police did not identify the suspect.

The Texas Rangers are investigating and Pharr police are not releasing anymore information at this time, Mendoza said.