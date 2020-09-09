LETTERS: Teacher criticized; Protecting our children; The best lies ahead; President criticized; Listen to the music; President defended

Protecting our children

The ongoing and dramatically increased degree of isolation and disconnection created by the COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased risk of child abuse and neglect for already stressed and vulneral families.

We know all too well that child abuse crosses all boundaries of income, race, ethnic heritage and religious faith. However, the added stress of job loss, illness, substance abuse and depression increases the incidence of abuse and neglect.

It truly does take a village to raise infants and children into healthy, thriving, well-adjusted adults. With schools closed for the foreseeable future, there is one less avenue for the protection of children who show signs of abuse or for children to confide in a trusted adult. It is hoped that an abused or neglected child will open up to a parent, grandparent or caregiver.

During this unprecdedented health crisis, tensions are high, which puts our most vulnerable and innocent youngsters at greater risk. Working together, we can make a difference in the safety and well-being of our children.

Thank you for all you do!

Ricardo Rodriguez

Criminal district attorney Cameron County Edinburg

The best lies ahead

In this “Age of COVID,” what is there to do on a Saturday morning? Maybe get together with family? OK, what to do with family? Something fun, something fulfilling, maybe patriotic? How about extended family, maybe others who share a common interest?

Well, I did find something enjoyable. My sons invited me to spend some time with them, celebrating their interest in political affairs; in particular, the coming presidential election. I consider myself a religious and patriotic person, and there has been much talk of “saving the soul” of the nation, so I thought, “Why not? Why not check out how this campaigning stuff works? I am a fairly devout Christian, so from my meager knowledge of the Bible, I know that God often works through world leaders to accomplish his grand purposes for mankind. He used the pharaohs of ancient Egypt and rulers of the Roman Empire in very significant ways. Could he not also use the president of the United States? After all, he is often referred to as the leader of the free world, or possibly the person who is most likely to control the destiny of countries around the world! An important figure!

No wonder other nations seek to control the outcome of our election!

Alas, there are so many secular and transient aspects that are promoted by various candidates for office. What to do, for a spiritual, heavenly minded Christian looking forward to the soon return of Jesus Christ? We know that all who honestly believe on His name and accept Him as Lord and Savior can look forward to a home prepared for them in heaven.

Yes, I believe I’ve found my answer. Truly, the best is yet to come!

Stephen Beckman

Mission

President criticized

Our president has failed miserably to fulfill the duties of the office. He has refused from the beginning to take any responsibility for combating COVID-19. He ignores and denigrates science and in doing so has made the pandemic so much worse than it needed to be.

He has compromised our national security by refusing to believe his own national security advisers and choosing to believe Vladimir Putin instead. He doesn’t even have the guts to stand up to Putin after he put a bounty on U.S. soldiers serving in Afghanistan.

Now, he is attacking the U.S. Postal Service, admitting that he doesn’t want to provide them with much-needed funding because he doesn’t want people to be able to vote by mail. His postmaster general, a wealthy donor to his campaign, had mailboxes removed across the country, canceled overtime and, even worse, removed numerous high-speed sorting machines, for no explicable reason. These actions have slowed down all mail delivery, including but not limited to prescription drugs and Social Security checks. The president is also suing several states because he opposes their proposed vote-by-mail policies, even though he votes by mail himself.