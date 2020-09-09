LETTERS: Teacher criticized; Protecting our children; The best lies ahead; President criticized; Listen to the music; President defended

Teacher criticized
This letter is response to the article about Taylor Lifka, the Roma teacher who was placed on administrative leave (Aug. 28). Ms. Lifka refused to go back to work unless her demands were met.
Teachers all over the Rio Grande Valley teach and accept students regardless of their identity. A teacher’s job is to teach and not to instill their ways of thinking upon students. Many of today’s youth have been “brainwashed” with radical ways of thinking and that’s why our country is suffering.
It seems to me that she is holding the school board and administrators “hostage” because she refused to go back to work unless her demands were met. She should go back to work while her grievance is reviewed. If she refuses to go back, then the administration and school board officials have the right to take other means of action against her.
Guadalupe Cantu
Weslaco
Protecting our children
The ongoing and dramatically increased degree of isolation and disconnection created by the COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased risk of child abuse and neglect for already stressed and vulneral families.
We know all too well that child abuse crosses all boundaries of income, race, ethnic heritage and religious faith. However, the added stress of job loss, illness, substance abuse and depression increases the incidence of abuse and neglect.
It truly does take a village to raise infants and children into healthy, thriving, well-adjusted adults. With schools closed for the foreseeable future, there is one less avenue for the protection of children who show signs of abuse or for children to confide in a trusted adult. It is hoped that an abused or neglected child will open up to a parent, grandparent or caregiver.
During this unprecdedented health crisis, tensions are high, which puts our most vulnerable and innocent youngsters at greater risk. Working together, we can make a difference in the safety and well-being of our children.
Thank you for all you do!
Ricardo Rodriguez
Criminal district attorney Cameron County Edinburg
The best lies ahead
In this “Age of COVID,” what is there to do on a Saturday morning? Maybe get together with family? OK, what to do with family? Something fun, something fulfilling, maybe patriotic? How about extended family, maybe others who share a common interest?
Well, I did find something enjoyable. My sons invited me to spend some time with them, celebrating their interest in political affairs; in particular, the coming presidential election. I consider myself a religious and patriotic person, and there has been much talk of “saving the soul” of the nation, so I thought, “Why not? Why not check out how this campaigning stuff works? I am a fairly devout Christian, so from my meager knowledge of the Bible, I know that God often works through world leaders to accomplish his grand purposes for mankind. He used the pharaohs of ancient Egypt and rulers of the Roman Empire in very significant ways. Could he not also use the president of the United States? After all, he is often referred to as the leader of the free world, or possibly the person who is most likely to control the destiny of countries around the world! An important figure!
No wonder other nations seek to control the outcome of our election!
Alas, there are so many secular and transient aspects that are promoted by various candidates for office. What to do, for a spiritual, heavenly minded Christian looking forward to the soon return of Jesus Christ? We know that all who honestly believe on His name and accept Him as Lord and Savior can look forward to a home prepared for them in heaven.
Yes, I believe I’ve found my answer. Truly, the best is yet to come!
Stephen Beckman
Mission
President criticized
Our president has failed miserably to fulfill the duties of the office. He has refused from the beginning to take any responsibility for combating COVID-19. He ignores and denigrates science and in doing so has made the pandemic so much worse than it needed to be.
He has compromised our national security by refusing to believe his own national security advisers and choosing to believe Vladimir Putin instead. He doesn’t even have the guts to stand up to Putin after he put a bounty on U.S. soldiers serving in Afghanistan.
Now, he is attacking the U.S. Postal Service, admitting that he doesn’t want to provide them with much-needed funding because he doesn’t want people to be able to vote by mail. His postmaster general, a wealthy donor to his campaign, had mailboxes removed across the country, canceled overtime and, even worse, removed numerous high-speed sorting machines, for no explicable reason. These actions have slowed down all mail delivery, including but not limited to prescription drugs and Social Security checks. The president is also suing several states because he opposes their proposed vote-by-mail policies, even though he votes by mail himself.
He demeans the dignity of the presidency with his cruelty, crudeness, vindictiveness, hateful language, constant lying and shifting the blame. Worst of all, he is flaunting the laws of the land, believing himself and his cronies to be above the law.
I would like to ask those who still ardently support him to ask themselves if this is really what you want in a president.
Cory Raymond
McAllen
Listen to the music
Here is a list of four songs that Mr. Trump needs to listen to and connect with in order to help him become a more humane person.
Hopefully he will be able to see, hear and feel what most of us see here and feel when we hear these songs: 1. 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton.
2. Busted by John Conlee.
3. Another Day in Paradise by Phil Collins.
4. Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson.
I hope everyone will listen to the songs and become more compassionate and understanding about life. We don’t need the lie, cheat, rig, steal and trick systems of the U.S. corporation kings. I encourage everyone to question everything, every day, and never stop learning.
Tomas Cantu
Concepcion
President defended
What in the world has happened to common sense in these United States? Watching parts of the Democratic convention, I wondered why millions around the world want to come to our great country. There must be something that is appealing to these people, but one certainly wouldn’t come away from this convention with the feeling that the United States has anything to offer anyone, except maybe despair.
The “hate Trump syndrome” is so bad that our previous president, on national television during the convention, blamed the approximately 170,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States on President Trump. This is absurdly ridiculous. Where is the common sense in that kind of thinking and blame? Everyone knows where the virus originated and that it was then basically released on the rest of the world. The president responded early with severe condemnation from Democratic leaders. He followed advice from scientists as well as other experts and proceeded to shut the government down, leading to the economic downturn and high unemployment with which we are now involved. Hollywood and other well-known personalities delighted in trashing the president, and in some instances it seems the truth was stretched a bit far. There was a lot of “Help us get rid of Trump,” and very little “We’re going to do this to make your lives better.”
Hopefully, this horrible pandemic will soon pass and things can start returning to normal.
In his first three years President Trump built the world’s strongest economy, markedly lowered unemployment, rebuilt our depleted military, firmly dealt with foreign leaders, enforced our borders and made and kept many other campaign promises. He rebuilt our economy once and he is already doing so again. Can his opponent for president do the same?
Melvin L. Thompson
Mission