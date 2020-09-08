Whataburger the official burger of the Dallas Cowboys

There’s a new team in Texas, and they’re here to light up the gridiron and the grill.

Today, Whataburger was named the “Official burger of the Dallas Cowboys.”

This is the first season Whataburger has been named the official burger of any NFL team, officials announced in a press released.

“Whataburger and the Cowboys have a winning record of supporting high school football through their coach of the week and Friday Nights Stars Partnership.”

The Cowboys begin their 2020 NFL season Sunday night when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.