Sheriff’s office arrests alleged eight-liner gate keeper

Nearly a year after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Donna eight-liner, authorities arrested the establishment’s alleged gate keeper.

The sheriff’s office arrested 33-year-old McAllen resident Edgar Eliud Gomez on Aug. 31, records show.

Gomez is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling promotion, possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia and keeping a gambling place.

Authorities say they investigated the establishment at 3102 Business 83 Road in Donna between March 2019 and October 2019.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on Oct. 17, 2019, and seized 92 eight-liner machine motherboards at $15,698.48 in cash.

Investigators allege that Gomez worked the gate entrance.

Authorities have also charged Angel Fernando Rivera-Cruz, Juan Manuel Abrego Tovar, Jesus Abrego Tover, Francisco Cortez Rodriguez, Alma Rosa Gutierrez Lopez and Jonnathan Laredo Solis in the case, according to a probable cause affidavit.