LETTERS: Young, but wise; President to blame

Young, but wise

I felt compelled to write this letter after a very smart little girl made such an impression on me the other day. I was in line to pay for my coffee at a local convenience store.

Of course, I had a mask on and stood safely six feet away from a young mother and her little girl who looked too cute with her tiny mask on.

As her mother paid, the little girl looked back and gave me a stern look and pointed her finger at me, obviously letting me know that I should stand on the six-feet symbol on the floor. I smiled under my mask, amazed that such a young mind could comprehend the importance of social distancing, unlike many adults who refuse to keep their distance and refuse to wear a mask.

No words were spoken, but the message was loud and clear with that stern look and pointed finger.

Actions indeed speak louder than words. I applaud those parents who teach their children the importance of following rules. In today’s world of COVID-19, not wearing a mask and refusing to social distance could be a matter of life and death.

Adults, let’s follow these simple rules and help save lives! This precious little girl was really pointing at all of us!

Elva Servantes Servantes,

Mission

President to blame

Mr. Eduardo Estrada claims that Mr. Trump isn’t racist simply because he invited the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen to the White House to offer his condolences and offer to pay for her funeral (Letters, Aug. 19).

This to Mr. Estrada indicates the Mr.

Trump is not a racist but the mark of a great and generous man.

Four other Latino soldiers from Fort Hood have been found dead since March. In July Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandez-Vargas; March 14, Spc. Freddy Delacruz; May 18, Pvt. Gregory Morales and July 17, Pvt. Mejhor Morta. Did their families get invited to the White House also, or did he offer to pay for their funerals? No. Since their deaths didn’t get the media attention he didn’t even blink an eye. The reason he did that for Venessa was because of the election that we’re going to have, and he needs all the good publicity he can get.

As far as Bill Rouillier’s letter about not blaming the president but that the Democratic Party always blames somebody, during the Obama administration we as a country would have faced an Ebola crisis if our president hadn’t taken firm action as leader of this country.