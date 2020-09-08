Houston man set for court appearance in local smuggling case

A Houston area man is scheduled to appear before a federal judge Tuesday in connection with charges he attempted to smuggle more than 30 kilos of cocaine, records show.

David Bernard Olson Jr. is scheduled to appear via videoconference for a re-arraignment hearing related to his January arrest in which he was found in possession of more than 30 kilograms of cocaine.

Olson, 52, of Pasadena, Texas, is expected to plead true to the drug charges in exchange for a shorter prison sentence.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, a Texas state trooper pulled Olson over for a traffic violation in Willacy County.

“ The Texas State trooper requested consent to search the vehicle and Olson denied consent,” the complaint states. “The Texas State Trooper stated that Olson appeared to be very nervous and observed large duffel bags in the back of the Jeep.”

Subsequently the trooper called for a K-9 unit which led to the discovery of 42 wrapped bundles of what was later determined to be cocaine.

“… The vehicle was searched and (42) bricks of suspected cocaine wrapped in brown duct tape was found in three bags in the rear cargo area of the Jeep,” the document states.

During an interview with federal agents, Olson admitted to carrying illegal drugs in his vehicle and he knew he was going to transport drugs. Olson told agents he had been smuggling drugs for more than five years, according to the document.

